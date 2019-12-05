Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Mumbai, Kerala play out 1-1 draw

By
Mumbai City FC were held at home by Kerala Blasters FC. Credit: ISL Media
Mumbai City FC were held at home by Kerala Blasters FC. Credit: ISL Media

Mumbai, Dec. 5: Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

Raphael Messi Bouli (75') put Kerala in the lead but Mumbai hit back with an Amine Chermiti strike (77') to share the spoils. Mumbai and Kerala are without a win in six matches and find themselves at sixth and eighth spot on the table, with one point separating them.

Chasing their second win of the season, Kerala Blasters showed plenty of intent but lacked an end product as they dominated the early stages.

A 12th minute Raju Gaikwad throw-in found its way towards Seityasen Singh who shot wide from a one-on-one with Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

1
2026456

Raphael Messi Bouli, who led the Kerala Blasters attack in the absence of Bartholomew Ogbeche, was a handful for the Mumbai defence. Midway through the half, the Cameroonian striker pulled off a brilliant overhead effort from inside the box off Jessel Carneiro's cross from the left, but was denied a goal-of-the-season contender by Amrinder, who kept the shot out.

Mumbai slowly regained control in midfield and threatened before the break with Rowllin Borges and Moudou Sougou combining to carve out two good chances. Borges did well to find Sougou out wide and the forward's cross for Chermiti was punched away by TP Rehenesh, before a similar cross from the same combination saw Mohammed Larbi head over the bar.

The game evened up after the change of ends, with Mumbai turning more aggressive in their approach.

The Islanders were brilliantly denied twice by Rehenesh who kept Kerala Blasters in the contest. The goalkeeper was quick to rush off his line to get to Chermiti's dangerous long pass before the intended target, Bipin Singh, could receive it inside the box.

Minutes later, Borges split the Kerala defence with an excellent through-ball that released Bipin into the box. The Kerala Blasters custodian sprinted out of his area and blocked the forward's shot.

After impressing throughout the game with his movement upfront, Messi Bouli broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 75th minute. Jeakson Singh dribbled into the box and forced a save off Amrinder but Jessel delivered the rebound across the goal on a plate for the striker whose left-footed strike found the back of the net.

However, the away side's celebrations didn't last long as Chermiti came up with an equaliser two minutes later. Paulo Machado headed a Sarthak Golui cross into the path of an unmarked Chermiti who beat Rehenesh on his second attempt following a scramble inside the box, ensuring the two teams share the spoils.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUM 1 - 1 KER
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 22:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue