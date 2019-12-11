ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Head-to-Head, TV Info

NorthEast United FC Team News
The Highlanders have been winless in their last three games and were taken to the cleaners by league leaders ATK with a 3-0 drubbing on home soil. The manner in which Roy Krishna and David Williams exposed NorthEast’s problems at the back, especially in the left-back slot would leave coach Robert Jarni worried.
It must be mentioned that on each of the three times NorthEast have conceded the first goal, they have failed to pick three points.
Jarni will likely be without star striker Asamoah Gyan for this fixture which would mean Maximilliano Barrero would be handed a rare start alongside Martin Chaves.
“Gyan is very important to us but we have many players. I don’t know if he will play the next game but we have other good players in the team,” said the Croatian.
Chennaiyin FC Team News
Chennaiyin FC would be just one training session old since their 1-1 draw to Jamshedpur FC. Coach Owen Coyle still hasn’t had enough time to inculcate or communicate his ideas to the players which also means that the John Gregory hangover would continue for another game.
They have made it a habit of conceding late goals, a trend which has been going for the last four matches. Each time, they concede the first goal, Chennaiyin FC have gone on to lose.
Masih Saighani picked up a knock in their last game and Coyle may replace the Afghanistan midfielder with Germanpreet Singh. They would continue to rely on Nerijus Valskis who has scored four goals in his last three matches.
What Coyle needs is for his team to not lose focus in the final quarter of the game and that they make better decisions when in good attacking positions.
“We do not fear anyone, we are respectful towards anyone. If we give our best, we can win a game,” said the former Wigan manager.
Head-to-Head
Guwahati hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Chennaiyin FC who have won just once in five attempts. Coyle would certainly look for a turnaround in their fortunes if they are to move upwards on the table. The two sides have met ten times in the league and NorthEast have emerged victorious six times, while Chennai have only registered two wins. They have played out two draws in their previous meetings.
Prediction:
NorthEast will have the edge when they host Chennai on Thursday. The Highlanders will look to put their previous match behind when they take on a struggling Chennai outfit, who are yet to settle down under their new coach. The balance is heavily tilted in NorthEast’s favour, but the visitors could hope for a draw at best.
Probable Line-ups:
NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis
Match Info:
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media