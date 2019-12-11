Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Odisha inch closer to top half with Hyderabad win

By
Odisha FC overcame Hyderabad FC. Credit: ISL Media
Odisha FC overcame Hyderabad FC. Credit: ISL Media

Pune, Dec. 11: A 10-man Odisha FC picked up their second win of the season as they overcame Hyderabad FC 3-2 in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Carlos Delgado (27') and Xisco Hernandez (41') gave Odisha a first-half lead before Bobo (65') scored from the spot to set up a nervy finish to the game. Odisha were awarded a penalty of their own at the other end, which Martin Guedes converted to secure the three points. Rohit Kumar (89') pulled one back at the death for the home side.

Odisha had Vinit Rai sent off for a second bookable offence in the 65th minute but they soldiered on for the rest of the match.

1
2026460

After eight matches, Odisha are sixth on the table with nine points while Hyderabad are at the bottom with four points.

The hosts' intent to get off the mark quickly was evident as they pressed high up the field in a bid to launch one attack after another. Aridane Santana flicked a good cross-field ball by Diawandou Diagne into the path of Nandhakumar Sekar who was dispossessed by Adil Khan with a brilliant tackle just before the winger could get a shot away.

The intensity bore fruit as Xisco, who was ever-present in midfield, set up the first goal with a dangerous in-swinging delivery from a corner. Goalkeeper Kamaljit failed to punch the ball away and Delgado made full use of the chance to head home the opening goal.

A curling effort from Robin Singh flew inches wide as Hyderabad attempted to equalise but it was the home team who struck again before the break. The creator turned scorer as Xisco initiated a threatening move from the centre and passed it to Jerry Mawihmingthanga who returned the favour with a pin-point cross that the Spaniard slotted home from inside the box.

Odisha continued to threaten to add to their tally. Xisco was afforded a great chance to put the game to bed soon after the break when he was fed through by Jerry. The Spaniard attempted a dipping strike that flew wide of the target. Nandhakumar latched onto a diagonal from the deep, cut inside from the left flank and struck powerfully only to be denied by the crossbar.

Odisha were jolted when Vinit Rai handled the ball inside the box, conceded a penalty and was sent off for picking up a second yellow. Bobo made no mistake from 12 yards to give his team a chance to get back into the game.

Hyderabad's hopes of a comeback were soon ended as Giles Barnes fouled substitute Martin Guedes and conceded a spot-kick at the other end. The Argentine stepped up and coolly slotted into the net to take the game away from Phil Brown's men.

Hyderabad reduced the deficit in the 89th minute when a hopeful cross into the box by Gurtej Singh was headed in by Rohit Kumar but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ODI 3 - 2 HYD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 22:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue