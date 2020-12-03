ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Chennaiyin FC Team News
Previous matches between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru have always been heated affairs with the emotions between the two sets of fans usually adding to the rivalry.
Laszlo may have just started his stint at Chennaiyin but the significance of the fixture is not lost on him.
"It's a special game and it's like a derby for us. We will do everything possible to win because if we can collect three points, we can stabilise our position in the table," he said.
He will look to his defence to provide the platform for his attackers to grab the three points. With just one goal conceded in their two matches, the Chennaiyin defence has made their best-ever start to the Hero ISL. The likes of Eli Sabia and Enes Sipovic have looked regal at the back.
Bengaluru FC Team News
There are problems aplenty for Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat. His team is struggling to find the attacking impetus that they've never been short of in the previous seasons. Bengaluru have attempted just 12 shots in their two games and got only three of them on target, the least by any team in the league so far in both respects. His front-three of Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth have failed to fire so far.
Cuadrat, however, maintains that he has positives to look at. "The team has been showing a lot of consistency with very clear patterns in the way we play, in our defensive structure. I think that we had a moment in the Goa game where we suffered a little bit. That is where the other team scored. For the rest of the game, we controlled the other team's attack really well and it was the same against Hyderabad. The opposition was not creating chances in both games." he said.
"We all know that we have to improve, the way we arrive in the other box. And we are working on that," he concluded.
CFC Team
Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra. Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri. Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh. Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma.
BFC Team:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte. Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang. Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.
Match Details:
Date: Dec 4 (Friday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV
Source: ISL Media