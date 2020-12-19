ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Preview: Task cut out for Marquez's men

Difficult game
"Mumbai City, in my opinion, are the favourites to win the regular season," Marquez said. "They've got a very good team with a lot of quality and a top coach. They play good football, are good in the high press, good in set-pieces. For me, they're one of the more difficult games that we'll play."
As tough as the challenge may be, Marquez knows he has enough firepower to come back with all three points. He will no doubt be buoyed by the form of Aridane Santana, who has netted four times in the league already.
Well prepared
"Of course, we'll have possibilities to win the game. We can win or lose with all the teams and it depends on our performance. We've prepared for the game in the same way we've prepared for other games.
Of course, we've looked at videos of the opponent. They're a team that wants to keep the ball, the same as our team. We've to be prepared to defend very well," Marquez added.
Lobera confident
Sergio Lobera's team will be aiming to restore their points advantage at the top of the table, with Mumbai currently level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai missed creativity against Jamshedpur - their 64 per cent possession led to just four shots on target - and that is one of the aspects that Lobera will look to rectify.
"The most important thing in the last game was the finish. Because we created a lot of chances and when you create a lot of chances, you need to score," said Lobera.
Match details/TV info
If Hugo Boumous, who has created more chances and registered more assists than anyone in ISL 2020-21 so far, is fit enough to return, that will go a long way in boosting Mumbai's finishing woes.
The match begins at 5pm local time at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco and will be shown live on Star Sports Network with live streaming available on Disney, Hotstar and Jio TV.