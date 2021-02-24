ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

JFC Team News
They would be hoping for more of the same and will certainly be riding high on confidence after derailing Mumbai City's hopes of grabbing the League Winners Shield, after a 2-0 win over the Islanders.
"We want to replicate the performance we showed against Mumbai City," Coyle said.
"We came very close to achieving those playoff (spots) so we want to finish on a strong note. To do that, we have to play very well and try to win three points. Bengaluru still have the AFC (Cup) to play, they will be very focused, so we will have to be ready for the challenge."
BFC Team News
For Bengaluru, this is the first time that they have failed to qualify for the ISL playoffs. Their chances of reaching the top four appeared grim ever since Carles Cuadrat's departure midway during the season. But despite a lack of wins, interim coach Naushad Moosa was proud of the way his side fought till the end.
"The consistency was not there but we were always positive, trying to see if we can make it (to the playoffs) with whatever strength we had," he said. "We always wanted to win because no one wanted to accept that we are not a good team or that we cannot make it. We were always trying to give our best."
Injured Biswa Darjee will miss the game for BFC alongside Ashique Kuruniyan, who is serving out a suspension. On the other side, Nerijus Valskis will also miss out due to suspension.
Moosa, who has fielded as many as eight youngsters this season, said he will be looking to give them more game time in their final league game.
"We are playing a good team and a coach who is very experienced," he said. "It's important that we have a balanced side but yes, we'll have more youngsters playing tomorrow."
Jamshedpur FC Squad:
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav. Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua. Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh. Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.
Bengaluru FC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte. Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang. Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.
Match Details:
Date: Feb 25th
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV