ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Goa, Jan 16: Back-to-back defeats in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) have seen Jamshedpur drop from the top-four slot.
However, coach Owen Coyle doesn't feel his side’s recent slump is down to inconsistency and believes they have the character to bounce back as they face a struggling NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.
There’s not much separating the two sides at the moment with seventh-placed Jamshedpur being a point above NEUFC after 13 points from 11 games. Jamshedpur will certainly fancy their chances against their opponents who are struggling for consistency.
The Highlanders are winless in their last seven games. To make matters worse, they parted ways with coach Gerard Nus who was replaced by Khalid Jamil on an interim basis.
Jamshedpur FC Team News
Jamshedpur also boast a unique record against their opponents, going unbeaten in seven games while winning twice. But that doesn't give any reason for Coyle to take his opponents lightly.
“Well, I don't know if they are in good form or not. I think they played very well in the last game,” Coyle said.
“NorthEast are dangerous opponents and every opponent you face possesses different challenges. They might not be fluent in passing the ball but they have so many other qualities and that's what we need to identify. We have to be respectful but also look to play our game and impose ourselves and get our good players on the ball.”
While midfielder Alexandre Lima will be suspended for the game, Coyle is hopeful captain Stephen Hartley can take part after going off injured in their defeat against FC Goa.
NorthEast United FC Team News
Similar to Jamshedpur, NEUFC will also be desperate to bounce back, given their recent run of results. But despite their poor form, Alison Kharsyntiew is confident Nus’ departure won’t hamper the team and hoped they can make it to the playoffs.
“We have to be consistent in our performances and if we are consistent, I'm sure we will are found reach the top four, ” he said. “We have to stay together as a team, work hard in training and the game and give our best.”
JFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav. Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua. Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh. Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela
NEUFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika
Match Details:
Date: Jan 17
Time: 5:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV
Source: ISL Media