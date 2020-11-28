ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Odisha FC Team News
Odisha will be concerned that they are yet to solve the defensive issues that plagued them last season, after looking shaky at the back against Hyderabad. Their coach Stuart Baxter though says that there were tactical problems all over the pitch that he had identified and was looking to solve.
"Tactically, the balance was wrong," he said. "We ended up being very separated. We couldn't get the ball up to the forward players. We need to relax a little bit more on the ball."
The displays put in by Jamshedpur attackers Nerijus Valskis and Jackichand Singh mean that Odisha's defence will likely have to be on their toes through the game. "We can defend with more personality and more control," Baxter said. "I will be looking to improve the defending, but it will not be the first thing that you automatically go to after that sort of result."
Jamshedpur FC Team News
Coyle lost more than three points in the previous game with defenders Peter Hartley and Narender Gahlot going off injured. Both players are doubtful for the game while David Grande will miss out. Coyle will also be concerned by the lack of cohesion that plagued his side often during their opening fixture. But he believes Jamshedpur will get better as they go on.
"Jamshedpur FC is a new team effectively," said Coyle. "There has been a whole lot of changes from last year. But, there is no doubt that we will get better as we go on. The harder we work, the more we will improve."
"We will look to start the game better, try and take control of it. We have to try and win those valuable three points. Because three points can push you five or six places up in the league," Coyle said.
JFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.
Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua.
Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh.
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.
OFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro.
Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan.
Mid-fielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit.
Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki
Match Details:
Date: Nov. 29 (Sunday)
Timing: 7:30pm IST
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV