ISL 2020-21 preview: East Bengal, Odisha FC look to break the jinx

By
East Bengal
East Bengal will be looking to usher in the New Year by aiming for their first win of ISL.

Bengaluru, January 2: SC East Bengal and Odisha FC, the only two winless sides in the Indian Super League (ISL), will hope to kick-start the year with a victory, as they take on each other on Sunday (January 3) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

The match promises to be an intriguing affair with both sides languishing at the bottom of the table, having faced similar struggles this season. Both SCEB and Odisha have struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch. They have scored just 5 goals - joint-lowest this season while their respective defense has also been vulnerable.

SCEB have shipped 13 goals, the most by any team, this year.

Odisha, meanwhile, have conceded 11, joint second-highest with Kerala Blasters, in addition to being the only side to register a clean sheet this season.

Plenty of positives

Plenty of positives

However, there have been plenty of positives for SCEB of late. They have drawn 3 out of their previous 4 matches scoring 5 goals in the last 3, after failing to find the net in their first four games.

SCEB coach Robbie Fowler believes that the similarity in struggles to Odisha will make it difficult to predict the outcome of the game.

Fowler's take

Fowler's take

"They've had a tough time, probably similar to us," Fowler said. "They've played good at times and faltered at times, giving goals away in silly areas or because of individual areas.

"We're probably very similar in our aspect, so it has the makings of a good game. And we've seen many times in the league, any team can beat anyone. And it's up to both clubs now to get the three points. It's a case of we want it more. I know Odisha wants it (too) but whoever goes out and puts the best performance, will certainly take it."

Baxter agrees

Baxter agrees

"I see a lot of similarities in ourselves," said Odisha coach Baxter, echoing Fowler's views.

"We've a very young team who need time on the field. They've a very new team who need time on the field. Their games have been close games, they've played well in periods of games, same as we've. They'll be looking for that consistency, the same as we're."

Kick off time, TV channel info

Kick off time, TV channel info

Fowler will have to ensure his side stay alert throughout the game, with his team guilty of conceding after the break. SCEB have conceded 10 goals in the second half, most by a team while four of Odisha's five goals have come in the second half.

The match begins at 7.30pm (IST) at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa and will be shown live on Star Sports Network.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 17:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2021

