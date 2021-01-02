ISL 2020-21 preview: East Bengal, Odisha FC look to break the jinx

Plenty of positives
However, there have been plenty of positives for SCEB of late. They have drawn 3 out of their previous 4 matches scoring 5 goals in the last 3, after failing to find the net in their first four games.
SCEB coach Robbie Fowler believes that the similarity in struggles to Odisha will make it difficult to predict the outcome of the game.
Fowler's take
"They've had a tough time, probably similar to us," Fowler said. "They've played good at times and faltered at times, giving goals away in silly areas or because of individual areas.
"We're probably very similar in our aspect, so it has the makings of a good game. And we've seen many times in the league, any team can beat anyone. And it's up to both clubs now to get the three points. It's a case of we want it more. I know Odisha wants it (too) but whoever goes out and puts the best performance, will certainly take it."
Baxter agrees
"I see a lot of similarities in ourselves," said Odisha coach Baxter, echoing Fowler's views.
"We've a very young team who need time on the field. They've a very new team who need time on the field. Their games have been close games, they've played well in periods of games, same as we've. They'll be looking for that consistency, the same as we're."
Kick off time, TV channel info
Fowler will have to ensure his side stay alert throughout the game, with his team guilty of conceding after the break. SCEB have conceded 10 goals in the second half, most by a team while four of Odisha's five goals have come in the second half.
The match begins at 7.30pm (IST) at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa and will be shown live on Star Sports Network.