ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Preview; Head-to-Head; Live Telecast, Live Streaming

By
CFC
The last time the two rivals met, Bengaluru ran out a 4-2 winner.

Bengaluru, January 25: Chennaiyin FC will eye a top-of-the-table berth but will have their task cut out against a spirited Bengaluru FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) tie to be held at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday (January 26) night.

Chennaiyin are fourth on the ISL points table with 18 in their bag from 12 games.

A win on Republic Day would see them leapfrog Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC to the top of the tree but for that Bozidar Bandovic's wards will have to topple Bengaluru FC who defied off-field odds to come away with a fiesty draw in their last game.

ISL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS

The Blues had not trained for a week due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, or so in the build-up to the encounter against FC Goa but a Sunil Chhetri goal -- his first this season -- ensured they come out with a point after the Gaurs had taken the lead.

For Chennaiyin, who have also not trained since their last match against NorthEast United after one of their players tested COVID-19 positive, Vladimir Koman's return from injury was crowned with a goal in the last game.

The Hungarian midfielder is now their leading scorer this campaign with three goals. Bandovic would also like to work on his team's incisiveness in the final third.

However, Bandovic revealed that talented winger Lallianzuala Chhangte may not be a part of his side. "I'm not playing Chhangte for tactical reasons. The player's contract is coming to an end and it's up to the player to make a decision," Bandovic said.

The last time the two southern rivals met in the derby, Bengaluru ran out 4-2 winners in a high-scoring tie.

Building on positives

Building on positives

After a win in their last game, Chennaiyin FC will look to build on the momentum and consolidate their position in the ISL points table.

Trailing 0-1 at the half-time against NorthEast United FC, Koman and Ariel Borysiuk netted once each, just 15 minutes into the second half to complete a turnaround.

Important game

Important game

"First positive from the game against NorthEast United is that we had chances and secondly, we turnaround the game by scoring two goals. That was a good effort, we showed character.

"It was a very good game for the team and for the players as we were losing but won in the end and that's very important for us," said Bandovic while addressing the team's pre-match virtual press conference.

Chhetri breaks jinx

Chhetri breaks jinx

Former champions Bengaluru FC are eighth in the ISL points table and a victory would mean they go within touching distance of the top-four teams. Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli would be a happy man after Chhetri ended his goal drought. The legendary Indian captain was dropped to the bench after his indifferent start to the season but came back with the bang in the last game.

Pezzaiuoli though would be concerned with the team's list of injury concerns. "We have a few problems in terms of personnel. Ashique (Kuruniyan) had an injury after a sprint, Cleiton (Silva) is a question mark, and we are not sure if (Yrondu) Musavu-King can play again this season because we have to assess his injury," the Blues' boss said on the eve of the game.

Kick off details/Head-to-head record

Kick off details/Head-to-head record

Match date: January 26, Wednesday

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Venue: Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa

Head-to-Head: Matches: 10, Bengaluru FC won: 5; Chennaiyin FC won: 3; Draw: 2

Goals scored: Bengaluru FC: 16; Chennaiyin FC: 10

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network Channels

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

(Source: ISL/Chennaiyin FC Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
