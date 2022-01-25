ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Preview; Head-to-Head; Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Building on positives
After a win in their last game, Chennaiyin FC will look to build on the momentum and consolidate their position in the ISL points table.
Trailing 0-1 at the half-time against NorthEast United FC, Koman and Ariel Borysiuk netted once each, just 15 minutes into the second half to complete a turnaround.
Important game
"First positive from the game against NorthEast United is that we had chances and secondly, we turnaround the game by scoring two goals. That was a good effort, we showed character.
"It was a very good game for the team and for the players as we were losing but won in the end and that's very important for us," said Bandovic while addressing the team's pre-match virtual press conference.
Chhetri breaks jinx
Former champions Bengaluru FC are eighth in the ISL points table and a victory would mean they go within touching distance of the top-four teams. Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli would be a happy man after Chhetri ended his goal drought. The legendary Indian captain was dropped to the bench after his indifferent start to the season but came back with the bang in the last game.
Pezzaiuoli though would be concerned with the team's list of injury concerns. "We have a few problems in terms of personnel. Ashique (Kuruniyan) had an injury after a sprint, Cleiton (Silva) is a question mark, and we are not sure if (Yrondu) Musavu-King can play again this season because we have to assess his injury," the Blues' boss said on the eve of the game.
Kick off details/Head-to-head record
Match date: January 26, Wednesday
Kick off time: 7.30pm
Venue: Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa
Head-to-Head: Matches: 10, Bengaluru FC won: 5; Chennaiyin FC won: 3; Draw: 2
Goals scored: Bengaluru FC: 16; Chennaiyin FC: 10
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network Channels
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
(Source: ISL/Chennaiyin FC Media)