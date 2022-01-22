ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Kick off Timings, Team News

Unbeaten streak
Bengaluru FC come into the match on the back of a 5-game unbeaten streak with their last defeat coming at the hands of FC Goa in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Blues will also be coming into the game after a long gap of more than 10 days.
"They are in good form right now. They have changed their formation and way of playing," FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira said about their opponents on Sunday night.
Difficult game
"It's going to be a difficult game. We have to go into the game believing that everything can change. When you go to war, you have to show heart and be ready to perform to the best of our abilities," Pereira added.
All three points will see Pereira's men being propelled to 5th on the table. The Gaurs mettle thus will be put to the test again, this coming Sunday as they face off against one rival they have enjoyed recent success against, but one that has historically played spoilsport.
Shift in focus
While the focus might have shifted towards the long term, the belief in the abilities of the players in the squad remains unwavering.
And Pereira dissuaded any suggestion that the Gaurs will look for anything but all three points going into Sunday's clash against Bengaluru FC.
Kick off time/TV info
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Match Details
Venue: Bambolim Athletiic Stadium Stadium, Goa
Date: January 23, Sunday
Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network Channels
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
(Source: ISL/FC Goa Media)