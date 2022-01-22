Football
ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Kick off Timings, Team News

By

Bengaluru, January 22: Two teams experiencing a varied run of form yet running neck-to-neck on the points table face off when Bengaluru FC take on FC Goa at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa in the Indian Super League's (ISL) first game of the double-header on Sunday (January 23).

After being pushed to second-bottom, the Blues commenced a turnaround mid-December, which sees them now eighth on ISL table.

A win against FC Goa could take them to 16 points and two places higher.

ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

The Blues have adopted an entertaining brand of football lately, rubber-stamped by their 3-0 win against defending champions Mumbai City FC in the last outing. Marco Pezzaiuoli has been buoyed by Prince Ibara's newfound goalscoring form.

His physicality, strength, and aerial ability makes Bengaluru FC dangerous from set-piece situations. He has scored two goals off corners this season. Three of the four goals scored by the Congolese striker have been headers.

Full-back Roshan Singh is having a breakout season as well. The 22-year-old already has five assists to his name. He requires one more to become the highest Indian assist-provider in a single ISL 2021-22 season. Interestingly, three of Ibara's 4 goals have come off Roshan's assists.

The last time these two sides net, FC Goa nicked the game 2-1 at the same venue.

Pezzaiuoli is confident of negating a repeat. "We've learnt from our mistakes from the first game. We've now got some good momentum and our players are motivated to do well," said the German tactician.

The Amche Gaurs have not been experiencing the best of results on the field. They failed to win their last two games - both against opponents placed lower on the league table.

Gifting SC East Bengal their first win of the season midweek only rubbed salt onto their wounds. FC Goa have played 12 games, winning only three. They are placed ninth on the table with 13 points in their kitty.

Lack of bite in the final third has been FC Goa's Achilles Heel. They have the lowest goal conversion rate out of all teams (7.6 per cent). However, they have attempted the most shots so far (184) and the second-most shots/match (15.33) this season.

Bengaluru FC come into the match on the back of a 5-game unbeaten streak with their last defeat coming at the hands of FC Goa in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Blues will also be coming into the game after a long gap of more than 10 days.

"They are in good form right now. They have changed their formation and way of playing," FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira said about their opponents on Sunday night.

"It's going to be a difficult game. We have to go into the game believing that everything can change. When you go to war, you have to show heart and be ready to perform to the best of our abilities," Pereira added.

All three points will see Pereira's men being propelled to 5th on the table. The Gaurs mettle thus will be put to the test again, this coming Sunday as they face off against one rival they have enjoyed recent success against, but one that has historically played spoilsport.

While the focus might have shifted towards the long term, the belief in the abilities of the players in the squad remains unwavering.

And Pereira dissuaded any suggestion that the Gaurs will look for anything but all three points going into Sunday's clash against Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Match Details

Venue: Bambolim Athletiic Stadium Stadium, Goa

Date: January 23, Sunday

Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network Channels

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

(Source: ISL/FC Goa Media)

MORE ISL NEWS

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 18:38 [IST]
