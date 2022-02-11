ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC part ways with coach Bozidar Bandovic

Bengaluru, February 11: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC and experienced Montenegrin head coach Bozidar Bandovic have mutually decided to part ways.
The decision follows their 0-5 thrashing at the hands of FC Goa in their last ISL tie at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday (February 9) night -- till date the heaviest loss endured by the Marina Machans in their club history.
Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches - winning five, drawing four and losing seven.
ISL: CFC vs FCG, Highlights: Ortiz scores hattrick as Goa thrash Chennaiyin to keep playoff hopes alive
The 52-year-old well-travelled gaffer had signed a one-year contract with the club at the beginning of the season.
This is the second time on the trot that Chennaiyin FC are parting ways with a coach mid-way through the season.
Hungary's Csaba Laszlo was in charge of the Marina Machans last season before paying the price for a poor campaign with Ishfaq Ahmed taking over on a stop-gap arrangement.
Just before arriving at Chennaiyin, Bandovic's most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasted successive Thai League titles (2016-17 & 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18.
His consecutive championship winning seasons saw the club first establish, and then break their own record for most points secured in Thai League history.
Bondovic also served as head coach of Olympiacos FC for a short period, having spent his time with the Greek giants in various roles, including, Head of Analysis for former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and as assistant coach the season after.
His playing career in the top-flight includes stints at Red Star Belgrade, Olympiacos and POAK.
The team's assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim. Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007.
"Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," co-owner Vita Dani stated.
ISL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS
Following the loss to the Gaurs, Chennaiyin FC are languihsing eighth in the ISL points table, with their play-off spot hopes all but over.
Their next match is against Odisha FC at Vasco on February 16.