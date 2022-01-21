Football
ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Preview; Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing

By
Chennaiyin FC
Bozidar Bandovic strikes a happy pose with Sajid Dhot. Image: Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, January 21: A lowly NorthEast United FC will potentially be the perfect fodder for Chennaiyin FC to launch a push for a place in the top-four and swing back to winning ways when the two sides lock horns in the Indian Super League at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday (January 22).

Chennaiyin FC sit seventh in the points table with 15 points from 11 games, tied with ATK Mohun Bagan who are sixth having missed three of their games due to postponements.

A win will see the former champions jump to third as Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City, who were scheduled to play later on Friday (January 21) are also out of action due to the game being pushed back to a later date.

ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

Chennaiyin FC have blown hot and cold this season, looking solid defensively but lacking teeth more often than not on the attacking third. Anirudh Thapa has been a vital cog in their wheel, as expected, the skipper providing 10 assists so far.

He has now provided an assist in five of the six seasons of the ISL he has featured in. Thapa's best season in terms of assists came in the ISL 2019-20 season when he provided six assists.

Good news is that Chennaiyin FC's injured duo Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman are fit for Saturday's game as Marina Machans will have all their six foreigners available for the selection for the first time this season.

Midfield woes

Midfield woes

Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic has work to do in his midfield though as chances have not been created as much as they should have.

"We need to improve in attacking and decision making. I believe for the future of the team, we need to make a stronger team. We have prepared well and we need to try and move the ball. The most important game is tomorrow," Bandovic said in the pre-match virtual interaction with the media.

Chennaiyin FC defender Sajid Dhot, who accompanied the coach at the press conference, said their focus is more on keeping clean sheets. "If you don't concede any goal, you can score and win the game at any moment. That's more important," said Sajid, who scored a goal during the team's 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the last match.

Defensive lapses

Defensive lapses

NorthEast United dropped to the bottom of the ISL table after SC East Bengal recorded their first win of the campaign, further bringing to the fore the Highlanders' plight this season.

Khalid Jamil's side are currently on a five-match winless run and they need to arrest the slide fast in order to stay relevant.

Steady ship

Steady ship

The defence has been porous to say the least, leaking 25 goals so far, the most by any team this season.

They were comprehensively beaten by Odisha FC in the last fixture and Jamil would hope they can steady their ship with a win on Saturday. The last time the two teams met, Chennaiyin logged a 2-1 win.

Kick off details/Head-to-head record

Kick off details/Head-to-head record

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Date: Saturday, January 22

Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 channels.

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

Head-to-Head record:

Matches: 15

Chennaiyin FC won: 4

NorthEast United FC won: 6

Draw: 5

Goals scored

Chennaiyin FC: 23

NorthEast United FC: 26

(With inputs from ISL/Chennaiyin FC Media)

Comments

