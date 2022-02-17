ISL 2021-22 final to be held on March 20 at Fatorda

Bengaluru, February 17: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season's final will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on March 20.
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the operational wing of ISL, announced the dates of the semifinals and finals of the 2021-22 season in a Media Release.
The first-leg semifinals will be held on March 11 (Friday) and March 12 (Saturday) with the scheduled for March 15 (Tuesday) and March 16 (Wednesday).
In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semifinals.
Season 2021-22 has been the most competitive ISL so far with only 19 points gap between the current top-placed team, Hyderabad FC (29) and NorthEast United FC (10), in 11th.
The 'Away Goal' rule will not apply in the semifinals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.
The League phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.
The ISL 2021-22 season began in Goa on November 19.
Similar to previous season, three venues in the land of beaches - Fatorda Stadium (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) in Margao, Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin - are hosting the the matches.
Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, the dynamics of football have changed drastically, globally and especially in India.
With empty stadiums becoming the new normal, it was decided to host the 2020-21 ISL season at a single venue. Gone was the home-and-away advantage, such an important factor in league football.
The 2021-22 season, too followed a similar pattern, and with the bio-bubble having been burst many COVID-19 cases were reported, forcing the organisers to reschedule/ postopone certain mantches.