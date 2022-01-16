ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC postponed

Goa, January 16: The Indian Super League announced the postponement of ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC, scheduled to take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday (January 16).
The ISL update reveals that Kerala Blasters do not have enough players available to fulfil the fixture. This is the third postponment of the season after ATK Mohun Bagan had two of their fixtures moved earlier in the season.
Kerala Blasters were looking to prolong their stay at the top of ISL 2021-22 points table, while Mumbai were looking to go level at the top. Now, the fixture will be played at a later date, which will be announced by the league organisers in the coming days.
Just hours before the kick off, the decision was made to postpone Sunday's fixture and ISL sent an update via mail to announce the news.
"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 62 between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played today, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date," ISL update stated.
"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match.
"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," the update further added.
