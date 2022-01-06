ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC complete loan move for midfielder Vinit Rai until end of the season

Mumbai,
January
6:
Mumbai
City
FC
have
completed
the
loan
move
for
midfielder
Vinit
Rai
for
the
Indian
Super
League
(ISL
2021-22)
season.
The
24-year
old
joins
the
Islanders
from
ISL
club
Odisha
FC
on
loan
until
May
31,
2022.
A product of the Tata Football Academy, Rai kicked off his professional career through the ranks at Dempo before moving to the Indian Super League (ISL) with Kerala Blasters in 2016 and followed it with a loan stint at Minerva Punjab FC in the I League. In 2017, the Assam-born midfielder made a move to Delhi Dynamos FC (later renamed Odisha FC) after being picked in the 2017 ISL Draft.
Since
then,
Rai
has
gone
on
to
become
Odisha
FC's
most
capped
player
(72)
and
was
also
named
as
one
of
the
club's
captains
ahead
of
the
2021-22
season.
In
the
ongoing
season,
the
midfielder
has
amassed
8
appearances
before
making
the
move
to
the
Islanders.
Vinit Rai will wear the number 16 shirt for Mumbai City FC and will be eligible for selection for the Islanders' next fixture against SC East Bengal on January 7.
After joining the defending champions, Rai said: "I'm delighted to join a Club who are not just the reigning champions but have ambitions of achieving even more this season. We have a squad full of talented players here at Mumbai City and I am determined to fight for my place and do my best to help the Club achieve our collective goals this season. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone at Odisha FC for the support they've given me. Having said that, I am ready and I cannot wait to get started with my new teammates."
On bringing the midfielder into the squad, MCFC manager Des Buckingham said: "Vinit is an experienced footballer. He is one of the top players in his position and knows exactly what it takes to be successful in the ISL. Vinit's arrival gives us more options in the middle of the park and we're confident he can and add value to what we're trying to do here at Mumbai City. Having spoken to him, I know that he is a thorough professional. Vinit knows what we expect from him and I am sure he will make a mark in his time with us."
Mumbai City FC - who are the current Hero ISL League Winners and Champions - are ranked second in the points table with five wins from nine games. The team that completed a unique 'double' in the 2020-21 season, has lost three games so far and shares 16 points with table toppers, Hyderabad FC.
Playing for MCFC will also help Rai represent India on the Asian stage in the 2022 AFC Champions League.