ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC beat SC East Bengal in 10-goal thriller

Deadly pair
The same pair that linked up again for Odisha to take the lead.
Javi's corner-kick was headed into the net by Rodas who left Raju Gaikwad for dead inside the box, making it 2-1.
Scoring spree
It could have been a hat-trick for both Rodas and Javi in the goals and assists department but this time, Javi, the former ATK Mohun Bagan man scored a high-quality Olympic goal, curving the ball past the goalkeeper's reach from the flag-kick before halftime.
While Javi never made it back onto the pitch post the break, Kiko Ramirez went for the offensive. Aridai Suarez and Jonathas were introduced with Mongil making way.
Aridai's magic
There was a triple change for the Kolkata side at the hour mark too. Chima, Mrcela and Amarjit were brought in, shuffling in fresh legs.
Aridai's ballistic freekick left Suvam Sen no chance as he started the second-half goal show. The first five goals in the match got delivered through set-pieces.
Consolation goal
Semboi Haokip nodded in a second-half consolation, heading in a swerving delivery from Mohd Rafique.
But Isak who came on as a substitute also joined the party with a fine sharp strike. Chima too got his first two goals in SC East Bengal colours in the dying embers of the game but Aridai delivered the final blow in a ten-game thriller.