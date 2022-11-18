ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

HFC Team News
Hero ISL's all-time top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored twice in six games. However, Hyderabad FC have seen crucial contributions coming from the flanks.
After six games, wingers Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir have four goals and four assists between them.
Conveying his thoughts on the upcoming game, HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez said, "We know that we are playing against a very good team. However, games are difficult every week.
"This match is a repeat of last year's final, and they [KBFC] are coming into the game after winning two consecutive wins. It will be a very difficult game for both sides."
KBFC Team News
Kerala Blasters seem to have found their rhythm as they come into this fixture after winning two back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Blasters will be looking for redemption against the side that beat them in the 2021-22 Hero ISL final.
In the Blasters' defence, Marko Leskovic and Ruivah Hormipam have cemented their places. Leskovic has made the most interceptions (13) in the Hero ISL this season.
Operating from the midfield, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi has been the standout performer this season. The Ukrainian is the top goalscorer in the Hero ISL this season after scoring four goals in six games. (Club Statistics)
"Tomorrow, we are facing one of the best teams in the league," said Blasters Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic. "The club has been consistent with the same coach for three years. I expect nothing but a tough and physical game in which both sides want to win."
Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Match Details
Match Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV