ISL feature: Title will make consistent Goa complete

Goa attraction
The Goa attraction started under legendary Brazilian star Zico's guidance. In 2014, when the Brazilian first took charge, Goa reached the play-offs after finishing second on the table.
They lost out to ATK in the play-offs but had a better campaign in 2015. They finished top of the league, before being pipped by Chennaiyin FC in the final.
Some style
After a sorry 2016 season, an anomaly, they have qualified for the play-offs in the subsequent two seasons under Lobera and in some style. They garnered a reputation for being the most entertaining side in the league.
And with good reason; under Lobera, Goa have added attacking vibrancy to their cloak of consistency and have made gradual improvements in defence.
Improved defensively
"I'm very happy because we have improved defensively, but we have also continued to create the same number of chances up front.
"We have to stay humble, keep working and keep our feet on the ground," said Lobera after Goa clinched the play-off spot this season.
Beacon of consistency
In a league where the form of teams have oscillated between the brilliant and the mundane in perplexing fashion, Goa have been a beacon of consistency.
Now, the challenge will be to finally land that elusive title, something that will make the Goan club feel complete and give their legion of fans cause for real celebration.