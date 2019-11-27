Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL is good for players to grow, says Sergio Castel

By
Sergio Castel
Sergio Castel is on loan from Atletico Madrid. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, November 27: The Indian Super League (ISL) has a new youngest leading goal scorer this season in the form of Jamshedpur FC's Sergio Castel.

The 24-year-old leading the attack for the Men of Steel has four goals in five matches so far after his match-winning strike against FC Goa on Tuesday.

A 17th minute goal from Castel in a 1-0 win over FC Goa helped his side join ATK at the top of the ISL table with 10 points. However, the Spaniard was not entirely content with the score line.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

"To be honest, I could've scored more goals. I still have to improve a bit up top in making decisions. But, I'm happy my goal helped the team get three points," said the 24-year-old.

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Castel wins it for Jamshedpur in Goa

Fruitful output

Fruitful output

Castel's move to Jamshedpur is a fruitful output of the club's association with Atletico Madrid. The player is under contract with the La Liga giants and was loaned out to the ISL side in the summer.

On Tuesday, Goa were put to the sword for the very first time at home this season as Sergio Lobera had the likes of Ferran Corominas injured while Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel suspended. Castel felt that Jamshedpur had to still face a stiff challenge and it was only better tactics that prevailed.

We were smarter

We were smarter

"Goa were missing some of their good players but we were also missing Piti, our playmaker. It isn't about excuses, we were smarter. Credit to our coach (Antonio) Iriondo who changed the tactics to nullify Goa's midfield so we could attack on the counters," he said.

Castel was also complimentary on his partnership with India international Farukh Choudhary up top, who provided him the assist in Goa. "Farukh was absolutely brilliant. The ball came quite fast towards me but the delivery was good by Farukh. I didn't have much time to react, but I saw and chipped the ball and it was a goal," he said.

Better league

Better league

Having played in Spain's second division, Castel believes the ISL is a better league and facilitates the development of footballers.

"At the moment I'm focused only on Jamshedpur for this year. I want to help them reach the qualifiers for the first time and try to win. I still've two more years left with Atletico Madrid. I don't think too much about the future, I just live at the moment. Maybe I'll continue or go back. I don't know.

"In India, they've facilities, very good fans. In Spain, I played in the second division. It's a difficult league with very good players, so it's hard to do well because of the competition. For me, this is a much better league. It's good for players to grow," he opined.

Great opportunity

Great opportunity

He added, "For me, it was a great opportunity (to come to India). Because of my age, people think that I should play in top leagues like La Liga or Premier League. Maybe someday I'll, but I had the opportunity to join a league like the ISL and I heard about the fans and the people of such a great country like India I didn't think too much."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC make the long journey next to face NorthEast United.

"For NorthEast United, we've to stay very humble. We've to work a lot this week and keep an eye on their game as well," Castel concluded.

(Source: ISL Media)

More JAMSHEDPUR FC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue