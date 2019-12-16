Football
ISL match between NEUFC-BFC in Guwahati to be played behind closed doors

By Pti
Guwahati, Dec. 16: The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be held as per schedule on Wednesday but behind closed doors in Guwahati with normalcy slowly returning to the Assam capital following days of unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC, Chennaiyin FC match postponed due to unrest | Ranji Trophy matches in Guwahati, Agartala suspended due to unrest, curfew

The match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC will now be played behind closed doors.

The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities. The League holds safety of fans, players and staff of paramount importance, which has led to this decision.

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on December 12 because of curfew. NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

As per team sources, Wednesday's match was very much on course. "As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati by tomorrow morning flight from Bangalore," a BFC official told PTI.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night. Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives normally. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 19:45 [IST]
