ISL: NorthEast United eye a winning start against Jamshedpur

Guwahati, November 17: Caution is the buzzword for NorthEast United FC as they open the campaign against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday (November 18).
NorthEast United have never made it to the playoffs in the last three ISL editions but their Portuguese coach Joao de Deus is confident that his team can turn a new leaf.
"I can't speak of the past. At this moment, our team, we have a group of qualified coaches who have deep knowledge of training.
"But in competition with so much demand, we should be careful in some situation. We are preparing our team in a certain way," said Joao.
The hosts have a strong enough squad to challenge the established teams in the competition.
India stars Halicharan Narzary and Rowllin Borges will be certain starters in midfield, although Rowllin's injury in training has been some cause for concern.
"First, let's see if he is on the field tomorrow. If he is not available obviously we are not going to play with just 10 players. He'll be in the XI if he is fit," said the coach.
For Jamshedpur FC, the opening game will be their first taste of ISL action.
"I am excited about our first match. My squad has been preparing for six to seven weeks. I think we are all raring to go. Looking for the challenge. We are a new franchise but that doesn't make a great deal of difference," said Jamshedpur coach Steve Coppell.
On the field, there will be Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo in defence, South African Sameehg Doutie in midfield and Senegalese striker Talla N'Diaye.
"Coming here (Guwahati) for the first match of the season is difficult. They have got a good team and we don't know much about them as a team. Once we get few games under our belt, we can prepare better for our oppositions," said Coppell.
With Agency inputs