ISL Semi-Final 2022 2nd Leg: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC – Live Streaming, Lineup, Dream11 Prediction

Goa, March 14: Confident Kerala Blasters will face League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC in the second leg of the semifinal 2 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Game, Goa on Tuesday (March 15).
Ivan Vukomanovic's men carry a narrow one goal lead heading into the second leg of the first semi-final. Sahal Abdul Samad 38th minute goal helped Kerala Blasters edge Owen Coyle's side 1-0 in the first leg on Friday (March 11) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.
In the second leg, JFC will need to better the result to finish the match within regulation time or else a similar 1-0 result in the League Shield winners' favour will take the game into extra time. There is no away goal advantage in the ISL.
JFC, however, will be keen to get a goal to remain alive in the contest. And if the game is not decided after 120 mins, it will be decided by penalty shoot-out.
ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 1 1st Leg: Sahal goal helps Kerala Blasters gain advantage over Jamshedpur
During the league stages, JFC were the second highest scorers with 42 goals and were the best defensive side having let in just 21 goals. But, the league leaders failed to find the back of the net in the first leg of the semi-final despite their top goal-scorers all featuring in the match.
KBFC, on the other hand, scored 34 goals and conceded 24. And very importantly found the back of the net in the first leg of the semi-final. Tuesday's match will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season.
ISL 2021-22 Semifinal Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Live Streaming Info
The two sides have met thrice this season including the first leg of the semi-final. While their first match ending in a 1-1 draw, Jamshedpur FC were 3-1 victors in the reverse fixture during the league stage. In the third and most recent meeting, KBFC edged out JFC 1-0.
Overall, they have met 11 times so far in ISL and JFC hold the advantage with 3 wins as opposed to 2 wins of KBFC. The remaining six matches, however, have ended in a draw.
Ahead of the semifinal 1 2nd leg clash, here is a look at the possible lineups, dream11 best picks, match prediction and match details:
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Playing 11s
Kerala Blasters (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin; Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna; Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.
Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mobashir Rahman, Pronay Halder; Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Ritwik Das; Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Best Picks (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Peter Hartley, Marko Leskovic, Ricky Lallawmawma
Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman
Forwards: Greg Stewart (captain), Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alavaro Vazquez (vice-captain)
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Match Prediction
KBFC sit in the driver's seat having secured a 1-0 win in the first leg, but a narrow lead will always be difficult to protect especially against a team like JFC, who were the second highest goal-scorers during the league stage.
Although they failed to find the back of the net in the first leg, JFC will always stand a chance to score with the likes of George Stewart and Daniel Chima Chukwu in the mix.
However, they will also need to be aware of KBFC hitting on the counter. As JFC will go all out to score a goal to stay alive in the contest, KBFC's pacy attackers may hurt them and score a goal themselves. So, both goalkeepers will play crucial roles in their sides' hopes of reaching the final.
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Semifinal 2nd Leg Details
Venue: Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa
Kick off time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 15)
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar and JIO TV