ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Shillong Lajong's Aibanbha Dohling on a two-year deal

Bengaluru, July 29: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa have signed defender Aibanbha Dohling from Shillong Lajong on a two-year-deal till the end of 2020-21 season.
The 23-year-old made 19 appearances for in the 2018-19 I League season. The Meghalaya-based defender made his debut for his home state side in the 2017-18 season after having joined them as a youth product.
His first experience of Goa arrived in 2010 when he won the India leg of the Under-15 Nike Manchester United Premier Cup with the Lajong team to win a trip to England, where he faced the Red Devils.
The style of play was enough for the Cherrapunji-born defender to become a Gaur!
Dohling left the Lajong youth set-up in 2012 to join the prestigious Tata Football Academy (TFA) in Jamshedpur where he played alongside fellow Gaur Chinglensana Singh. The centre-back spent four years at TFA before rejoining Lajong.
Versatility is a big part of Dohling's game, as is his ability to play with the ball. A self-styled 'ball-playing defender', Dohling was part of a young all-Indian Lajong side in the previous I League season.
"I'm very pleased to have joined FC Goa because I love their style of play and I think I can make a contribution with the way that I like to pass and play with the ball. It's a big reason as to why I chose FC Goa as the team to join," Dohling told the club website.
I'm very proud to join the best football club in India and in the Indian Super League. This is a new and exciting chapter of my life and I can't wait to get started. Thank you to everyone who has shown faith on me. Hard work starts now!
FC Goa's Technical Operations Ravi Pushkar said, "We're glad to have acquired the services of Aiban. He is a player with a physical presence, has a strong aerial game and is comfortable on the ball. These are all qualities that we look for in our center backs and are fundamental to succeeding in our style of play. With Aiban, we're confident he will demonstrate these qualities and increase the competition for places within the team."
