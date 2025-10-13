Football Italy's Gattuso Stresses No Room For Mistakes Ahead Of Crucial Match Against Israel Gennaro Gattuso highlights the necessity for Italy to secure a victory against Israel in their World Cup qualifying match. With Norway leading the group, any slip could jeopardise automatic qualification. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Gennaro Gattuso emphasised the importance of avoiding errors as Italy prepares for a crucial match against Israel on Tuesday. The Italian team is currently second in their World Cup qualifying group. They must secure a win to keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive, with Norway leading the group. Failing to win could mean relying on play-offs for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Since taking charge in the summer, Gattuso has led Italy to four consecutive victories in qualifying matches. Their latest triumph was a 3-1 win over Estonia. Despite this success, Gattuso remains focused on the task ahead. "I fall in love with these lads because of how they work and stay united," he said. "We know we're on a journey and can't afford to make mistakes, but I like how we're growing."

The risk of missing out on a third consecutive World Cup finals looms over Italy. If they fail to secure an automatic spot, they may have to navigate through play-offs to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year. Gattuso's experience as a player who won the 2006 World Cup adds weight to his leadership.

Reflecting on his role as head coach, Gattuso expressed how surreal it feels to lead Italy. "There are so many people who'd pay to be here," he admitted. "I live it like a dream." He acknowledged the legacy of great coaches like Marcello Lippi and Giovanni Trapattoni, expressing gratitude for his opportunity.

Injury news affected the squad as forward Moise Kean withdrew due to injury. This development might allow Francesco Pio Esposito to make his debut for Italy. Gattuso praised Esposito's qualities: "He's a simple guy with big qualities—he runs like a midfielder." He added that some players can make a difference even late in matches.

Gattuso's coaching career includes winning the Coppa Italia with Napoli during the 2019-20 season. His connection with the Italian team runs deep, having worked with many individuals over the years. "I've worked with many people here for years, so it feels like home," he shared.

As Italy approaches their must-win match against Israel, Gattuso's leadership and experience will be crucial. The team's unity and growth under his guidance offer hope for securing their place in the upcoming World Cup tournament.