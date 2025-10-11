Football Italy Team Development Under Gattuso: Cristante Highlights Motivation And Growth Bryan Cristante commends head coach Gennaro Gattuso for revitalising the Italy team as they pursue World Cup qualification. He emphasises the team's motivation and growth following recent victories. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Italy's national football team has experienced a resurgence under the guidance of Gennaro Gattuso. After a mixed start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, Gattuso's debut saw Italy achieve a 5-0 victory over Estonia. This was followed by a thrilling 5-4 win against Israel. These results marked the first time Italy scored five goals in consecutive matches, highlighting Gattuso's immediate impact.

Bryan Cristante, an Italian midfielder, praised the team's current atmosphere and motivation. "The atmosphere has been electric. All the players are very motivated and the coach brings the same drive that has always set him apart," said Cristante. He believes the team is on the right track with their intensity and mindset, aiming for something special.

Italy's squad includes several young players with significant European experience. This blend of youth and experience is seen as beneficial for crucial matches. Cristante noted that this mix provides a greater sense of awareness during decisive games, which is vital for success.

Despite past disappointments in World Cup qualifications, Italy is determined to secure a spot in the upcoming tournament in North America. Currently second in Group I, they trail Norway by six points but have a game in hand. Cristante emphasised that their immediate focus is on their next match against Estonia.

Cristante highlighted the importance of taking each match as it comes, aiming to win every game. "As for the World Cup, we want to give it our all. But for now, we are only focusing on Estonia," he stated. The team's strategy involves concentrating fully on each opponent to maximise their chances of qualification.

Historical Achievements Under Gattuso

Gattuso joined an elite group of coaches by winning his debut match with Italy since 2000, alongside Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini. His leadership has brought renewed hope for Italian football fans who have witnessed struggles in recent years.

The Azzurri's failure to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups was disappointing for supporters. However, with Gattuso at the helm, there is optimism about returning to football's biggest stage.

Italy's journey continues as they prepare for their next challenge against Estonia in Tallinn. The team's progress under Gattuso suggests they are well-positioned to achieve their World Cup ambitions while maintaining focus on immediate goals.