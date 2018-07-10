Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

It's Coming Home! Justin Timberlake throws his support behind England

England fans
London, July 10: Justin Timberlake hopped aboard the "It's Coming Home" bandwagon by throwing his support behind England's World Cup bid on Monday (july 9).

The American popstar is currently on tour in the UK and showed his love for the Three Lions, who will play their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years against Croatia on Wednesday (July 11), during a gig at the O2 Arena.

While stopping short of the 1996 anthem, Timberlake thrilled the packed arena by showing his excitement for England's chances in Russia.

"It's. Coming. Home," the 37-year-old yelled. "Somebody told me the first time I came here that I became an honorary Brit, so…It's. Coming. Home.

"Go on then Kane! Go on then Maguire! I'd be so hyped!"

Timberlake may have trouble following the matches live, though, with another gig in London during the semi-final and a performance in Amsterdam on Sunday, where the final takes place in Moscow.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
