India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Football Reece James Aims To Lead Chelsea In Pursuit Of Champions League Glory Again Reece James expresses his desire to reclaim the Champions League title with Chelsea. After a strong finish last season, he believes the team can achieve great success in the upcoming competition. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 16:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Reece James described Chelsea's 2021 Champions League final win as his most memorable night. As Chelsea returns to the competition, he aims for another European victory. After two seasons away, during which they claimed the Conference League and Club World Cup titles, Chelsea is back in Europe's top tier.

In their opening match of the 2025-26 league phase, Chelsea will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. This venue holds special significance as it was where they secured their first Champions League title in 2012. Enzo Maresca's team will also compete against La Liga champions Barcelona, Serie A champions Napoli, and Atalanta in their quest to reach the knockout stages.

Reece James has participated in 30 Champions League matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2021 at just 21 years old. In that final, Thomas Tuchel's team defeated Manchester City 1-0 with a goal from Kai Havertz.

The England international now hopes to repeat this success as club captain. "I won it so young, and I didn't expect to win it so early into my career, but I hope to win it again," he expressed on Chelsea's website. "That was the most special night."

James has always dreamed of captaining Chelsea, especially in the Champions League. Reflecting on his time at the club, he noted how they've adapted over the years. "Having been here a while now, and seeing the change and how we've had to adapt, we're in a good position," he said.

Chelsea finished last season strongly, and James is optimistic about building on that success this season. He remains focused on internal belief rather than external opinions: "I don't look at what other people say; we can achieve anything as long as we understand and believe."

The team is confident in their potential to go far with their current squad. "We know we can go far with the team we have," James stated firmly. For him and his teammates, that's all that truly matters as they embark on this new European campaign.