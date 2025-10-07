Football John Stones Opens Up About Injury Struggles And Retirement Thoughts Last Season John Stones revealed he contemplated retirement due to persistent injuries affecting his performance. The Manchester City defender has faced significant challenges but remains committed to his role in the England squad. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

John Stones, the England and Manchester City defender, recently shared that he contemplated retiring last season due to persistent injuries. His appearances were limited to 20 across all competitions in the 2024-25 season because of ankle and hamstring problems, with the latter cutting his season short in February. Despite these challenges, Stones has managed to play six times for Pep Guardiola's team this season, starting in five matches.

Stones' injury woes have been a recurring issue since joining City, preventing him from playing more than 27 Premier League matches in a single season since his debut in 2016-17. "There comes a point where you don't know why it happens," Stones explained. "And it is even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available."

Despite his struggles, Stones was included in England's recent squad. England is set to face Wales in an international friendly on Thursday before heading to Riga to play Latvia five days later. A victory would secure their place at next year's World Cup. Stones expressed his love for playing for England, stating, "My love for England, I think it's difficult to put into words. I love England so much - I love playing for England."

Stones has become one of the senior figures in Thomas Tuchel's current England squad with 83 caps and participation in five major tournaments. His experience is invaluable for Tuchel when selecting players. In June, despite being injured, Stones joined the squad for a warm-weather training camp in Spain.

The defender admitted that last season was particularly challenging. "Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. He struggled with maintaining professionalism while facing repeated setbacks without clear answers.

Tuchel emphasised that no player is guaranteed a spot in his World Cup squad, having excluded Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Jack Grealish recently. However, Stones' commitment remains unwavering as he continues to support his teammates both on and off the field.

Stones' dedication extends beyond just playing; he values being part of the team environment. He said about joining the training camp: "When he [Tuchel] said, 'will I come out and be with the guys and continue my training', it was a no-brainer." His presence serves as inspiration and support for younger players.

The defender hopes not to return to such a difficult mental space again but remains committed to contributing positively to both club and country as he moves forward.