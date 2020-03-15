Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: England goalkeeper Pickford refutes self-isolation reports

By Patric Ridge

Liverpool, March 15: England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has denied reports he has been advised to self-isolate after making a public appearance on Friday.

Everton shut down their facilities, with players and staff advised to self-isolate after an unnamed member of the squad showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of all Europe's major football leagues, including England's top four divisions.

However, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday that the team were not in self-isolation, though they are taking precautionary measures.

On Friday, Pickford attended a charity boxing evening in Durham, alongside his wife.

But the 26-year-old, who has come under criticism for his performances at times this season, insists he did not go against protocol.

"[Friday] night I attended a boxing event with my family," Pickford shared in a message on his official Twitter account.

"Recently, my local boxing event had a fire. In conjunction with one of my sponsors, we helped the club to get back on its feet by helping out.

"There are many young grassroot boxers training here and it helps the local community.

"I had made a commitment to them that I would attend the event and prior to going I spoke to the club doctor to ensure I was okay to attend."

Everton had been due to host rivals Liverpool – who need two wins to secure their first Premier League title – in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ATK clinch record third ISL title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue