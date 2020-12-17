It was an undeserved result – Mourinho frustrated as Liverpool leave it late to beat Spurs

Liverpool, December 17: Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham were playing for all three points as their 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end against Liverpool on Wednesday (December 16).
Roberto Firmino headed home a 90th-minute winner for the champions after Son Heung-min had earlier cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener at Anfield.
Son's goal was one of only two shots on target from Spurs, while Liverpool forced Hugo Lloris into nine saves before Firmino finally condemned the visitors to a second defeat of the league campaign.
Despite that, Mourinho feels his side were hard done by and deserved a point at the very least.
"We were playing to win, we were not playing to get a point," he told BBC's Match of the Day. "A point would have been quite a fair result but we played to win and had the biggest chances to win it.
"The game was always under control. I feel it was a very undeserved result, but that's football.
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: A late goal sees the hosts take the points.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 16, 2020
🔴 #LFC 2-1 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bWKg1LqsOK
"At half-time we moved the pieces around a little bit, but overall the game was always under control and I am very pleased with the performance.
"The changes were to find counter-attack situations, which we did immediately, but with Gio's [Giovani Lo Celso] yellow card and the incredible pressure these guys on the touchline [Liverpool staff] put on the officials, I was afraid of the yellow card and I had to take him off."
Liverpool have now won all seven of their Premier League games at Anfield this season, where they are unbeaten in 66 top-flight matches, while Mourinho has not won away against Jurgen Klopp in six attempts in all competitions (D2 L4),
The result moves Liverpool above Spurs to the top of the table and Klopp is in no doubt his side deserved maximum points.
"A good game against a counter-attacking monster and with the possession we had we did incredibly well," he said. "Yes, they have scored a goal, had two chances, but apart from that we controlled the game and it is a massively deserved three points and I am happy.
"It was just a really good game and I am so happy we scored that goal because it felt like 70 per cent of the ball against a top side.
"Bobby [Firmino], what a header, I am over the moon for him. What a game he played, those movements, he opens up all the other gaps."