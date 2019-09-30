Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mourinho: I do not think my future will be in Italy

By Daniel Lewis
Jose Mourinho

Milan, September 30: Jose Mourinho does not expect his next coaching position to be in Italy despite the phenomenal success he masterminded while at Inter.

The 56-year-old won five major honours during his two seasons at San Siro, including a historic treble in 2010 that culminated in a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Mourinho hinted after that victory at the Santiago Bernabeu it would be his last match in charge and he officially departed less than a week later to take over at Real Madrid.

He lasted three years at Madrid and has since endured similarly mixed fortunes at Chelsea and Manchester United, being sacked by the latter last December.

A number of clubs have been linked with Mourinho in the nine months since, including former employers Inter prior to their appointment of Antonio Conte in May, but he has no plans to return to Serie A.

"My future? I don't think it will be in Italy," he told Italian TV show Tiki Taka.

Opening up on his exit from Inter nine years ago, Mourinho said: "Inter is my home, my family.

" Moratti is a friend, my president. The story of the treble was fantastic.

"After Madrid, if I returned to San Siro to celebrate, I would never leave Inter. When you say goodbye to a family it's a hard thing to deal with.

"That night I already knew I was leaving, I couldn't say no to Real Madrid for the third time."

Inter have made a flying start to the season under Conte, with six wins from six to top Serie A ahead of next weekend's crunch clash against Juventus.

More JOSE MOURINHO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MAR 1 - 1 REN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: jose mourinho serie a inter football
Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue