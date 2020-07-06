Football
They don't have much to celebrate – Mourinho hits back at Arsenal

By Dejan Kalinic
mourinho-cropped
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho hit back at Arsenal after a social media post.

London, July 6: Jose Mourinho hit back at Arsenal after they appeared to mock Tottenham following their loss to Sheffield United.

Spurs were beaten 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Thursday and Arsenal seemingly took the chance to poke fun at their rivals.

In a post on Facebook, Arsenal posted highlights of their FA Cup win at Sheffield last month with the caption: "It's not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Here's a reminder of how it's done."

Mikel Arteta's men are seventh in the Premier League, four points ahead of 10th-placed Spurs, and Mourinho slammed Arsenal for the post.

"If they were top of the league or fighting for top four and in a really good moment, they wouldn't enjoy the problems of others," the Spurs head coach said.

"You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble. I think in the end it's a little more about that. They don't have much to celebrate, so they have to take any opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

"I don't like to connect the club with such posts or tweets because probably the person who did it did it by himself. I don't believe it was Arteta who posted it — probably it was some guy who has been working from home for three months. No problem, at home we will be waiting for them."

Tottenham face Everton on Monday before matches against Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
