Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Klopp baffled Kompany escaped red for Salah lunge

By Opta
Klopp baffled Kompany escaped red for Salah lunge

London, Jan 4: Jurgen Klopp was left bemused as to how Vincent Kompany escaped a red card for a first-half lunge on Mohamed Salah in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday (January 3).

City claimed a potentially vital win in the title race, as they moved back to within four points of the Reds at the top of the table.

Defeat would have left Pep Guardiola's men 10 points adrift of Klopp's side, and the Reds would surely have fancied their chances of emerging victorious had Kompany been dismissed in the first period.

The Belgian defender threw himself into a tackle on Salah to stop the Egyptian charging through on goal, with Kompany leaving the ground and never appearing to be in complete control.

He was shown a yellow card for the incident, but Klopp was left confused as to how Kompany was not given his marching orders.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "I really like Vincent Kompany, but how on Earth is that not a red card?

"He is the last man and he goes in. If he hits Mo more, he is out for the season. It is not easy for the ref and he may not see it how I see it."

Kompany was convinced it was a good tackle, however, and never thought about letting Salah escape.

He added: "I thought it was a great challenge, was it not? I got the ball, a little bit of the man, but it wasn't naughty.

"I didn't try to injure him. It was that or let him go through on goal, and in my mind there was only one outcome."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VIL 2 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue