Real Madrid vs Oviedo Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Spain, Bangladesh & Pakistan?

Football Juventus Triumphs Over Parma 2-0 As Jonathan David Scores First Serie A Goal In their Serie A opener, Juventus defeated Parma 2-0 with Jonathan David scoring his first goal. Dusan Vlahovic added another late on, ensuring a strong start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus began their Serie A season with a victory, defeating Parma 2-0 despite playing the final minutes with only 10 players. Jonathan David scored his debut Serie A goal, and Dusan Vlahovic secured the win at Allianz Stadium. David converted from Kenan Yildiz's low cross in the 59th minute, having been set up for a similar chance earlier.

Parma nearly equalised with a long-range shot from Lautaro Valenti. Their hopes were briefly lifted when Andrea Cambiaso received a red card for an altercation with Mathias Lovik in the 83rd minute. However, Juventus quickly dashed those hopes as Vlahovic, who has been linked to AC Milan throughout the summer, made an immediate impact off the bench.

Vlahovic replaced David and scored just four minutes later from another Yildiz assist. This ensured Igor Tudor's team started the 2025-26 season positively. Juventus recorded 2.45 expected goals compared to Parma's 0.6, highlighting their dominance in the match.

David has now scored in each of his last four league season openers, dating back to his time at Lille. He is also only the second Canadian to score in Serie A, following Tajon Buchanan's goal for Inter against Frosinone on May 10, 2024. Meanwhile, Yildiz has contributed to 11 goals across all competitions since March, more than any other Serie A player during this period.

This opening match showcased Juventus' strength and determination to start their campaign successfully. The contributions from both new and established players highlight their potential for the upcoming season.