Juventus eye Man United academy star: Is it another Pogba scenario?

Bengaluru, January 10: Juventus prepare a lucrative deal, £35,000-per-week wage and a £2million signing bonus for Manchester United's prodigy Tahith Chong to run down his contract at the English club and join the Serie A giants on a free transfer at the end of the season.
The 20-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and the Italian side are ready to firm up their interest. United although are scheduled to sit down with Chong and his representatives in the coming weeks to try and strike a deal.
But as per reports, Juventus are willing to offer the United youngster a far better deal than the Premier League side. The Dutchman’s agent also had earlier warned United that his client would consider offers from other clubs unless the Manchester side offer a better deal.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently praised the player and it is understood that he also has had a private word with the winger to persuade him to sign an extension. But it now remains to be seen if the Red Devils can convince him to extend his stay or will Juventus snatch him away, just like they did with Paul Pogba in 2012.
Chong has been quite sensational in the youth ranks which helped him earn a first team call-up in 2018 under then United boss Jose Mourinho. His performance in the academy has been on the same level since which also prompted Solskjaer to give him chances at senior level, this time more often.
He has so far made 11 appearances across all competitions United are involved in, including the European matches. Although there was an occasional skillful piece of play, but he is yet to manage a goal or assist. With this disappointing return, fans are wondering whether he actually has what it takes to become a regular at senior level.
United are currently in transition and with such statistics, Chong would hardly get more playing time with the side. Now with Juventus coming up with such an offer and their reputation of nurturing young talents, the player obviously may be tempted to change the side.
However, United also know the Dutchman has got good potential, which is why they are reluctant to lose him. The whole decision now rests with the player.
If Solskjaer can convince him of a senior future at Old Trafford he may prefer to stay in the side, but rejecting Juventus, who are on an upward spiral would be quite tough for the youngster.
And, given his display so far at senior level in England, it doesn't seem to be a big loss for United but can be in the near future.
Chong may just need more time to get accustomed to senior football and with English football being more physical and intense, he may not have grown to that bit yet. At Italy, he may not fit right away in the senior Juventus side but a loan move to other Serie A sides could help him settle well over there.
A move to Juventus right now would surely be a step up but surely he has to develop well there too to finally be drafted into the senior side which is full of star players.
Juventus have always tried to invest in young and free talents. They picked great rewards when they made a similar swoop for Pogba in the last decade and now could hope to achieve the same success with Chong.