Juventus looking to offload star striker, why Spurs should take this opportunity

Bengaluru, Aug 20: If reports in Italy are to be believed, Serie A holders Juventus are once again looking to offload Paulo Dybala this summer in order to balance their books following the financial impact of coronavirus.
The Argentine superstar was strongly linked with an exit from Turin last summer as well with Spurs being the strong favourites to sign the former Palermo star. And, despite the fact that Dybala has been sensational for the Old Lady this season which also resulted in him being crowned Serie A's MVP for the 2019-20 campaign, it is the 26-year-old who is yet again made available which has seemingly frustrated the forward.
Spurs were agonizingly close to signing Dybala last summer and they could still do with a player of Dybala's quality. Here, we will discuss why Spurs should once again go back in the hunt for the Argentine international.
An alternative to Harry Kane
Harry Kane has been one of the best centre forwards in the world in recent seasons and it is pretty evident that Spurs are too heavily reliant on their star striker. While, Kane delivers more often than not but he certainly would do better with a helping hand, someone who can take some burden off his shoulders. Also, in the last couple of seasons, Kane has become quite susceptible to injuries which will definitely worry Jose Mourinho.
Paulo Dybala would add a whole new dimension to the Spurs attack thanks to his technical abilities and versatility and could even fill in for Kane upfront in the England skipper's absence. Dybala is most suited playing as a second striker but he can also play as a traditional number ten and on either flank as well as a sole striker.
Replacement of Christian Eriksen
Spurs can kill two birds with one stone in a £90m swoop for Paulo Dybala. They would not only get a player who would complement Kane upfront but also a player who could finally fill in the void left by the departure of Christian Eriksen.
The Danish playmaker departed north London in January in favour of a move to Inter Milan, but it’s clear to see that Giovani Lo Celso isn’t the out-and-out number ten to replace the creative genius after just two assists all season.
Dybala is an incredibly gifted playmaker who could ideally replace Eriksen and potentially become an upgrade on the former Ajax star. The Argentine maestro is exceptional in the final third and his tally of goals and assists over the years is a testament of that.
A statement of intent
Signing a player of Paulo Dybala's quality and reputation for £90m would not only be a great deal on the pitch but also has the potential to become the biggest signing in Spurs history in terms of the impact off the pitch.
Dybala is regarded as one of the most talented footballers in the world and signing him would be a massive statement of intent from Spurs. Still just 26 years of age, Dybala has only entered the peak years of his career and with him, Spurs could finally put an end to their long wait for a trophy. £90m might be a lot of money but Dybala has the potential to make even that price tag look like a bargain in a few years' time.