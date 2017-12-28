Juventus name the price for Manchester United target Dybala

Bengaluru, December 28: Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and after a long time chasing the Argentine, they have finally managed to break the ice with the Serie A champions.
Juventus have finally named the price for which they will let Dybala leave the Turin club.
Italian media house Calciomercato.com claim Juventus have told Manchester United that their target will cost £133m (€150m).
Mourinho has recently caused a stir by claiming the money United have spent is not enough to challenge Manchester City.
That comes despite the Red Devils breaking the world transfer record with the signing of Paul Pogba and landing Romelu Lukaku.
Since Mourinho took over United have spent close to £300m but still trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by as many as 15 points.
Manchester United also finished outside the top four last season, only qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.
But the club will have to spend big to land Dybala and will need to make him the second most expensive player in history behind only Neymar.
And reports claim Mourinho is confident that signing Dybala can take them close to Manchester City and also help them dominate Europe.
Mourinho is not convinced by Henrik Mkhitaryan and is ready to offload him to free up funds, wages and a place in the squad for Dybala.
The Armenia ace could leave in January despite the Dyabla deal not happening until the summer and with both Barcelona and Real Madrid keen on the Argentina star.
But Manchester United believe having taken head scout Javier Ribalta from Juventus in the summer they have the upper hand in landing Dybala.
Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 from Palermo and has scored 12 goals in 17 Serie A appearances this term.
And United will be looking to wrap up a deal quickly before the World Cup where he is expected to challenge for a place in the Argentina side.