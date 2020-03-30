Juventus ready to offer either of star duo to Manchester United, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 30: If reports in Italy are to be believed, Juventus are ready to offer Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic to Manchester United in a bid to land Paul Pogba. The 27-year-old has been long-linked with an exit from Old Trafford and a move could finally happen this summer. Juventus are said to be determined to be reunited with their former midfield dynamo and are therefore preparing a sensational swap deal as per reports.
It is claimed that Juventus fear that they could be outbid by Spanish giants Real Madrid and in order to turn the tide in their favour, they are ready to offer one of the talented pair as part of the deal. The Italian media claim that Juventus believe that such a deal will be a 'win-win' for both clubs but we do not believe so. And, there are several reasons behind that.
First of all, Pogba is far from happy at Old Trafford and that has been the case for a long time. The World Cup winner with France could never really settle truly at the club since his then-world record move to the English giants. He has often been criticised for his antics and lack of commitment towards the club but it is evident that Pogba has been surrounded by mediocre players. He has often become the scapegoat for the Red Devils' poor showings even when it was not his fault.
Manchester United's form this season, especially since January, has improved significantly despite the absence of Pogba who has been injured for most of the season. With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looks rejuvenated and the midfield looks a lot stronger. There is absolutely no reason for them to keep an unhappy player like Pogba for another year when they know that his value could decrease if he stays another year at Old Trafford.
With interest in him still pretty high, Manchester United has every reason to be desperate to cash in on Pogba. He is already 27 years of age and Manchester United can still sell him for a profit. There is absolutely no reason for Juventus to offer either of Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic in exchange. Both the players are absolutely world-class and there is no reason for the Old Lady to part ways with either of them.
A swap deal between Juventus and Manchester United which includes Pogba moving to Juventus and either of Pogba or Pjanic moving the other way is far from a 'win-win'. In this deal, there is only one winner and that is Manchester United.