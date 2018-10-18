Juventus target Man United star Marcus Rashford

Bengaluru, October 18: Manchester United young attacker Marcus Rashford has emerged as a target for Italian Serie A holders Juventus.
The Manchester United striker shone in England's 3-2 win over Spain on Monday (October 15), setting up Raheem Sterling's opener and scoring the Three Lions' second goal. But, the 20-year-old has struggled for game time in Jose Mourinho's side this season.
The local-born prodigy played 52 times last term, scoring 13 times and the youngster has been a regular since making his first-team debut in February 2016. He has struck three times for England this season, taking his total to six in 29 games.
Serial Italian champions Juventus have now registered their interest in Rashford, who is valued at around £65million by the Red Devils.
A report in Italy claimed- "Juventus have got their noses pressed to the window for Rashford, and they are ready to make an offer for him.
"His goal against Spain confirmed that he has what it takes to become an important player."
However Manchester United will strongly resist the Turin club's attempts to prise the frontman away from Old Trafford.
Rashford is under contract until 2020, with the option of a further season. He has already helped United win the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.
Rashford has started just four games in all competitions this season, making another three appearances off the bench. He will now be looking to build on his goal for the Three Lions after Mourinho branded him “sad” during the win over Newcastle.
The Special One bizarrely said: “Rashford was sad on the pitch and Scott McTominay looked scared.”