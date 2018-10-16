Spain 2 England 3: Kane inspires Three Lions as Sterling ends drought in style

Seville, October 16: Raheem Sterling ended his international drought with a brace before England survived a second-half onslaught from Spain to record a stunning 3-2 Nations League victory in Seville.
A Marcus Rashford goal sandwiched between a pair of finishes from Sterling had Gareth Southgate's men 3-0 up at the break, though Harry Kane – the architect of two and involved in all three – was their leading light.
Things were more one-sided due to Spain's desperation after the interval and Paco Alcacer scored his 10th goal in six games for club and country just before the hour, but England held firm to claim their first victory in UEFA’s new competition.
Spain were quick to apply pressure, but England looked promising and scored a well-worked opener 16 minutes in – Sterling blasting into the top-right corner of David de Gea's net after Kane and Rashford had combined to put the Manchester City forward in the clear.
Rashford was then the man to apply the finishing touch 13 minutes later, as he slotted home after Kane's inch-perfect pass.
Things got even worse for Spain just before the break.
Ross Barkley's sumptuous ball over their backline found the run of Kane, who squared across goal for Sterling to apply an easy finish.
Spain unsurprisingly improved in the second half and Alcacer pulled one back shortly after his arrival in the 57th minute, losing his marker to head in from a corner.
Jordan Pickford was then lucky to escape unpunished, as he appeared to pull back Rodrigo Moreno in the area after being robbed of possession by the Valencia forward, who was denied a goal by the goalkeeper's last-ditch slide tackle.
Sergio Ramos headed in Dani Ceballos' cross deep into added time, but it was too little, too late for the hosts, England successfully clinching a first away win against Spain since 1987.
What it means: Kane is so much more than a striker
Despite his goals in Russia, Kane's World Cup performances actually attracted criticism as he struggled to get involved in open play. In Seville, however, he showed just how effective he can be when dropping deep. He may not have scored, but his overall contribution was absolutely vital.
Rashford breathes a sigh of relief
Rashford's finishing was in the spotlight after a couple of crucial misses in England's 0-0 draw in Croatia last time out, but on Spanish soil he converted a key chance with ease, having already assisted his side's opener.
Ramos gets it wrong
Too often Kane was able to drop into deeper without being picked up by Spain, helping him play crucial roles in England's second and third goals. Ramos, as the defensive leader, should have ensured that was unable to happen. While he did score a late goal, it could not paper over a disappointing outing.
What's next?
Spain's final Nations League group outing in a month's time sees them face a potentially tricky trip to Croatia, who will no doubt be eager to avenge their 6-0 drubbing in Elche last month. On the same day, England will face United States in a friendly, preparing for their last group game at home to Zlatko Dalic's men on November 18.