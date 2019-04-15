Juventus to sell Paulo Dybala to fund move for Joao Felix

Bengaluru, April 15: Serie A champions Juventus to cash in on Paulo Dybala to raise funds for the transfer of £87million-rated Benfica prodigy Joao Felix, according to reports in Italy.
The Portuguese forward, 19, has been on the radar of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.
Felix's name was on everyone's lips as Benfica cruised past Eintracht with a 4-2 Europa League victory on Thursday (April 11).
The Portuguese was nearly reduced to tears as he scored his first career hat-trick, proving again how outstanding a season he is having.
Touted as the next Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix has bagged 15 goals and added seven assists in 36 games for Benfica this campaign, catching attention of top European clubs.
And according to reports in Italy , the Benfica prodigy could in fact team up with his legendary compatriot and idol in Turin next season.
Juventus are believed to be considering a move for Felix, but the Serie A championss would need to raise some funds first in order to meet Benfica's £87m asking price.
The Italians are reportedly willing to flog their star Dybala, 25, in order to finance the transfer.
Liverpool chiefs are believed to be interested in signing the Argentine forward.
Juvetus potential involvement would be a blow to United's hopes of signing Felix, as the Red Devils have been a long-term admirer of the Benfica star.
It seems the Serie A giants would have an advantage over the Premier League club if they were to make a move for the Portuguese forward thanks to the presence of Ronaldo at the Turin club.
Felix has spoken before of his dream to play alongside Ronaldo.
Speaking to Tuttosport, he said: "All the best Portuguese players have gone to play in the most important foreign leagues, and of course I'd like to do that too.
"I have two big dreams: I'd like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo because he's simply the best. He's an idol, a world icon, an example for everyone."