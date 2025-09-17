INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India Women-Australia Women Match Online And On TV?

Football Igor Tudor Calls For Improvements Following Juventus' Dramatic Draw With Borussia Dortmund After a thrilling 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund, Juventus manager Igor Tudor demands improvements in his team's performance. Despite salvaging a point, he highlights defensive issues and the need for better energy levels ahead of their next match. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Igor Tudor expressed concern over Juventus' performance following their thrilling 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League opener. Despite trailing 4-2 until the 87th minute, goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly helped Juventus secure a point. This marked the first time since February 2016 that Juventus avoided defeat after being two or more goals down in a Champions League match.

The game was notable for being only the second in Champions League history to feature eight goals in one half, following Bayern Munich's 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb last season. Juventus maintained their unbeaten record when starting a Champions League campaign at home, achieving this for the 11th time with seven wins and four draws.

Juventus' recent form has been remarkable, with their win over Dortmund coming just three days after a dramatic 4-3 victory against Inter in the Derby d'Italia. This marked the first time since the 2018-19 season that Juventus won their opening three Serie A games. However, Tudor is seeking improvements as they prepare to face Hellas Verona this weekend.

Tudor acknowledged the challenges his team faced, especially after an intense match against Inter. "I've already had enough of this type of match," Tudor told Sky Sport Italia. "We are conceding too many, at least we're scoring a lot too, but we cannot carry on like this."

Tudor noted that maintaining energy levels was difficult in the second half against Dortmund, particularly after such a demanding previous game. He observed that Dortmund appeared fresher due to an easier weekend fixture. Despite these challenges, Tudor praised his substitutes for making significant contributions in all four matches so far.

"There was great heart," he said. "Those who came off the bench made a big difference again." He also highlighted Borussia Dortmund's individual talents and acknowledged issues with losing intensity during the game.

Defensive Concerns

Tudor expressed dissatisfaction with how easily his team conceded goals, describing them as avoidable situations. He emphasized that individual quality often determines outcomes in football, citing Kenan Yildiz's unexpected goal as an example.

While critical of performances, Tudor recognized his squad's fighting spirit and determination to work hard as essential foundations for improvement. "The team spirit and desire to work hard is the starting point you need to build on," Tudor added.

Injury and Fitness Issues

Tudor mentioned missing key players like Cisco Conceicao and noted Cambiaso's lack of fitness after not playing for three weeks. Bremer's return from a long absence also required careful evaluation of his condition.

Despite these setbacks, Juventus remains focused on building upon their strong start to the season while addressing defensive vulnerabilities and maintaining high energy levels throughout matches.