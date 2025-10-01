Football Kane Highlights Importance Of Adapting Play With Jackson In Bayern Munich's Attack Harry Kane stresses the need for adaptability in his partnership with Nicolas Jackson at Bayern Munich. Following a strong performance against Pafos, Kane aims to keep defenders guessing while supporting Jackson's development. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Harry Kane emphasises the need for Bayern Munich to integrate both him and Nicolas Jackson effectively in their lineup. This comes after both players scored in a dominant 5-1 victory over Pafos. Kane netted twice, helping Bayern secure a 4-0 lead by halftime during Wednesday's match in Cyprus. He also hit the post with an overhead kick early on.

Kane has surpassed his previous Champions League goal tally with Tottenham, scoring 24 goals in 27 appearances for Bayern compared to 22 goals in 32 games for his former club. He is the first player from Europe's top five leagues this season to achieve 20 goal involvements, with 17 goals and three assists.

Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, started alongside Kane. Kane noted that he played a slightly deeper role at times, allowing Jackson to receive the ball more frequently. "Nico was fantastic today," Kane said, praising Jackson's performance which included a goal and an assist.

Jackson became only the fourth player to score and assist on his first Champions League start for Bayern. He joins Carsten Jancker (1997), Xherdan Shaqiri (2012), and Kane himself (2023) in achieving this feat.

Kane expressed satisfaction with the away win, highlighting Bayern's improved form compared to last season when they struggled away from home during the league phase. "It was a really good win," he stated, adding that he approaches games confidently, expecting chances to score.

Last season, Bayern finished 12th in the league phase and narrowly advanced past Celtic in a play-off tie. Vice-captain Joshua Kimmich is determined to avoid such challenges this time around. "Our aim is clear; we want to avoid the play-offs," Kimmich said.

Kane has scored at least two goals in seven of nine matches this season, including two hat-tricks. His recent brace came while playing behind Jackson, showcasing their potential as a dynamic duo on the field.

The team aims to build on their current momentum as they progress through the season. With players like Kane and Jackson performing well, Bayern hopes to maintain their strong form without relying on play-offs for advancement.