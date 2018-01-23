Kevin De Bruyne is like Cristiano Ronaldo, says Bernardo Silva

Bengaluru, January 23: Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has likened his club team-mate Kevin De Bruyne to his national side's captain Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview.
Silva joined the City side in the summer for £43million from a Monaco team which won league surprisingly last season and is experiencing having a blast in the current campaign with his new club.
Manchester City have only lost twice in all four competitions so far this seaon and also lead the Premier League table by 12 points over city-rivals Manchester United.
The Belgian midfielder, De Bruyne has been the best player of the team and is also playing like the best playmaker in the league as he already tops the assists chart with 10 assists plus six goals to his name.
And according to Silva, who also regularly plays alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal, the 26-year-old City midfielder is currently on par with the Madrid star with regard to performance.
"Kevin, he was already a fantastic player, but he has definitely moved up to another level this season,” Silva told City's official website.
"He is a fantastic footballer and has everything. He has done amazing things this season and I’m certain he has become one of the best players in the world, without a doubt.
"I've been fortunate to play with many great players including Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal."
'He's gone up another level this season' - @BernardoCSilva on @DeBruyneKev #ManCity https://t.co/fOytijORzp— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 22, 2018
Silva has been restricted to just 13 starts so far as the form of De Bruyne and David Silva at the creative hub of Guardiola's side has been the major factor in his limited appearance.
But the player suggested despite playing less, teaming up with the duo has helped him and his team a lot.
"Kevin and Cristiano do not play in the same position, of course, but it is fantastic to play alongside him and David Silva because they are so good and so consistent.
"It’s great to have players like this in your team who score goals, assist goals, defend and attack, have great intelligence."