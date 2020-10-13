De Bruyne returns to Man City after suffering injury on Belgium duty

London, October 13: Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has returned to Manchester City after he sustained an injury in the Nations League defeat to England.
De Bruyne was taken off in the 73rd minute at Wembley on Sunday, as Roberto Martinez's side went down 2-1.
It has since been confirmed that the 29-year-old left the Belgium camp to return to City for further treatment and will miss the Red Devils' match with Iceland on Wednesday.
City – who have won just one of their first three top-flight fixtures this season – face Arsenal in their next Premier League outing, and Pep Guardiola will be desperate to have his star man available on Saturday.
Raheem Sterling withdrew from England's squad with a minor hamstring issue and might be a doubt for the Arsenal clash, though Sergio Aguero did return to training prior to the international break.
De Bruyne has started in all of City's league games this term, scoring once and providing one assist from 14 chances created.
No player in the Premier League has laid on more key passes than De Bruyne.
UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland.— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020