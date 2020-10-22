Football
Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Holders win easily as Coman stars again

By Timothy Abraham
Kingsley Coman
Kingsley Coman scored twice and created another as Bayern Munich's Champions League defence began with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Munich, October 22: Holders Bayern Munich began their Champions League defence with a stylish 4-0 Group A victory over Atletico Madrid thanks to an eye-catching display from Kingsley Coman.

Coman scored the decisive goal when Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim their sixth European crown in Lisbon in August.

The France winger was prominent for Bayern again on Wednesday with the opening goal and a fine assist for Leon Goretzka in the first half against a sluggish Atletico.

Corentin Tolisso added a third after the break with a long-range strike before Coman put the gloss on the result with a brilliant individual goal.

Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
