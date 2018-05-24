Klopp used Sevilla loss to inspire European title tilt - Henderson

London, May 24: Jordan Henderson revealed that Jurgen Klopp used the pain of Liverpool's 2016 Europa League final loss to inspire this season's run to the Champions League showpiece. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in Klopp's first season at the helm, but the German looks to have used the experience to spur his side on.
It's a football club – Klopp on choosing Liverpool over Man United
Having guided the club back to Europe's elite competition with a fourth-placed finish in 2016-17, Klopp will lead his side out against holders Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final. And captain Henderson believes he saw this weekend's Kiev showdown coming after a post-match rallying call from former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp.
"He had this sort of vision that made me think we would get to another final," said World Cup-bound England international Henderson, an unused sub in the reverse to Sevilla.
"He looked at the bigger picture and the future, and he felt it could be a big moment in our careers to learn from the experience.
"He wanted to use the experience of that final to keep us together and use it as a positive. If we got to another final we would be ready.
"At that moment I sensed that he could see that he was confident about getting to another final.
"I definitely remember that night. I think you can see how he has taken the team forward since then has been fantastic.
"He has created a special dressing room with special players."
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.