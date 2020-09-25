Know more about Manchester United target Vitaliy Mykolenko

Kolkata, September 25: Manchester United are eager to sign a new left-back before the close of the transfer window and according to reports in English media Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted Dynamo Kyiv youngster Vitaliy Mykolenko.
Here, we look at the 21-year-old Ukrainian international, who is surely something of an unknown quantity for most Premier League fans.
Career
Mykolenko started as a left centre-back in the reserve team. A product of Dynamo’s youth academy, he has already made over 79 appearances for the club. The full-back also has been capped eight times by his country to gain some vital experience at the international level.
Position
He has mostly been used as a left-wingback , but is also well adapted to play in back four system. He is well known for his attacking and crossing prowess. His fast pace allows him to run into wide-open spaces down the left, into good crossing positions.
Good choice?
As per reports, he could be available for only around £13.5 million. Given his price tag, it could be a smart investment during these financially crunch times.