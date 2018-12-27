Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Koulibaly subjected to racist chanting at Inter - Ancelotti

By Opta
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off after receiving two yellows
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off after receiving two yellows

Milan, December 27: Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti has alleged that defender Kalidou Koulibaly suffered racial abuse from the stands during his side's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Inter at San Siro.

Koulibaly made a goal-line block to deny Mauro Icardi in the first half but was sent off 10 minutes from time after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession - one for a challenge on Matteo Politano and a second for sarcastically applauding the referee.

Lautaro Martinez then netted Inter's winner in stoppage time before Napoli were reduced to nine men following an apparent kick by Lorenzo Insigne on Keita Balde Diao.

Ancelotti claims Napoli asked for the match to be suspended on three occasions due to racist abuse but no such action was taken.

"We asked three times for the match to be suspended and three times they made the announcements (over the public address system)," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Koulibaly was nervous and the mood at the time was not the best. We asked them to suspend the game three times but it continued.

"We keep being told play can be halted, but when? After four or five announcements?

"Maybe we have to take matters into our own hands next time and stop play ourselves. They'll probably make us lose the game if we walk off, but we are prepared to do it.

"It's not good for Italian football, seeing this."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue